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Indian mangoes become prize in Singapore cultural festival

Indian mangoes become prize in Singapore cultural festival

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Singapore, Performers at a cultural festival in Singapore this weekend went home with an unusual reward – boxes of mangoes – as India expanded efforts to promote the exports of the fruit through community events.

Indian mangoes become prize in Singapore cultural festival

Mangoes from different states were presented for songs, dances and musical programmes during the "Threads of Indian Tradition" festival, held in the Nee Soon public housing estate in north-east Singapore.

This was the second such mango promotion festival organised this month by the High Commission of India in Singapore. The first one was held between May 1 and 3 at another public housing estate on the east coast, where over 6,000 visitors sampled 10 varieties of Indian mangoes.

"Our endeavour has been to introduce a diverse range of globally renowned Indian mangoes to our Singaporean friends," High Commissioner of India Shilpak Ambule said on Sunday.

The two rounds of the mango promotion festival organised this year have been "received with enthusiasm," he said. "We plan to do more such events in this mango season. We are not just showcasing Indian mangoes, but giving a glimpse of Incredible India to our Singaporean friends, with the hope of bringing them even closer to India.

India, the world's largest producer of mangoes, has been stepping up efforts to promote exports of the fruit in key overseas markets - the UAE, the US and the UK among others - with campaigns centred on premium varieties including Alphonso and Kesar. Promotion initiatives often include mango festivals and buyer-seller outreach programmes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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