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Indian mission in London marks 136th Ambedkar Jayanti

Indian mission in London marks 136th Ambedkar Jayanti

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:11 pm IST
PTI |
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London, The High Commission of India in London marked the 136th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar with floral tributes and reflections upon Babasaheb's message of equality for all.

Indian mission in London marks 136th Ambedkar Jayanti

The solemn event at Ambedkar Hall in India House on Wednesday evening resonated with poetic renditions in praise of the far-reaching socio-economic contributions of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution by members of the Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations UK, students and community leaders.

A video tribute encapsulating the many highlights of Ambedkar's life and career, including his time as a law student in London, set the stage for the commemorative event.

"His message to us about the essence of democracy being rooted in the idea that we treat people equally, all people equally, is central to what a modern nation must be," said Vikram Doraiswami, who was addressing one of his final events as India's High Commissioner to the UK before he leaves to take up his ambassador's post in China.

"It is amazing that his experience of oppression led him not to withdraw into himself, but to actually challenge oppression in all its forms and all its dimensions. That is the hallmark of a truly great soul," he said.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in Mhow Cantonment – now officially named Dr Ambedkar Nagar – in Madhya Pradesh and his birth anniversary is marked annually at Prerna Sthal within Parliament House premises in Delhi and at Indian missions worldwide.

The event in London concluded with a farewell from FABO UK members to the outgoing High Commissioner, who will shortly take charge as India's man in Beijing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
equality london indian constitution
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