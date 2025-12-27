Search
Indian student arrested in US after he tries to set family on fire

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 12:15 pm IST

Lella has been charged with arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship,

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the United States on charges of arson and making a terroristic threat against family members, according to official records.

The accused, Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas(LinkedIn/Manojh Lella)
The accused, Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was taken into custody by Frisco police on Monday following a complaint from his family.

Police said they responded to Lella’s residence after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged that he had issued threats. Authorities further stated that Lella is accused of attempting to set the home on fire several days before the arrest.

Lella has been charged with arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and with making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, a Class A misdemeanour.

However, police clarified that there is no evidence to suggest any threat to a place of worship. Court documents show that bond was set at $100,000 for the arson charge and $3,500 for the misdemeanour count.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

