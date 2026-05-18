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Indian student dies in road accident near Chicago

Indian student dies in road accident near Chicago

Published on: May 18, 2026 08:58 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, A 25-year-old Indian student died in a road accident near Chicago in the US that left six others injured.

Indian student dies in road accident near Chicago

The accident took place late Saturday night on Interstate 65 highway near the city of Crown Point in Lake County of Indiana state.

Local media reports identified the student at Navya Gadusu, who was pronounced dead at 12:16 am on Sunday, by the Lake County Coroner's office.

Gadusu's death was caused by blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the motor vehicle accident, according to the coroner's office.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed "heartfelt" condolences and said it was in touch with the family of the deceased.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time," the Consulate said in a post on X.

Further information revealed that the minivan had only its two front seats. The remaining five people in the minivan were sitting on boxes of mangos with no seat belts, state police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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