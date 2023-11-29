Indian student living in New Jersey fatally shoots grandparents, uncle at home in horrifying triple murder

An Indian student, 23, has been arrested for allegedly killing his grandparents and uncle inside a New Jersey condominium. Om Brahmbhatt allegedly fatally shot married couple Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72, and their son Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, the South Plainfield Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

An Indian student, 23, has been arrested for allegedly killing his grandparents and uncle inside a New Jersey condominium (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, officers responded at the home on Coppola Drive off New Durham Road in South Plainfield on Monday, November 28. Officers arrived to find Dilipkumar and Bindu dead from gunshot wounds. Yashkumar was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Om has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and second-degree weapon possession. He had moved to New Jersey in the past couple of months, according to NBC New York. He had been living at the condo and authorities found him at the residence upon arriving.

Om reportedly murdered the people with a handgun he bought online. He called 911 himself and on being asked who did it, he said, "It might be me".

Meanwhile, a neighbour said that this was not the first time cops had come to the condo. "I didn't really know them, I just know one time the police were there for a domestic violence call," said neighbour Jim Short. "Can happen anywhere but it is really creepy, it's right downstairs."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There's cameras all over and there are cameras coming in and out of the complex and every building has cameras outside and inside the breezeway. So hopefully that can help," said another neighbour, Victor Orozco.

Yashkumar’s wife,Nikki Brahmbhatt, remembered him in a Facebook post, sharing photos of themselves and saying, “It is with an inconsolable deep heavy heart that I share this devastating and shocking tragic news of the passing of my husband, Yash Brahmbhatt, the father to our 4-year old son Aaryan, and was also brother to Rinku Brahmbhatt. Please pray for his soul to be at peace with my father-in-law, Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt and mother-in-law, Bindu Brahmbhatt, loving Baa and DADA to my son, Aaryan. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time and pray for God to give us strength to endure this heartbreaking loss of 3.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Please pray for God to give us strength to comfort my baby boy, Aaryan who loves his father dearly. Funeral Arrangements TBA,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON