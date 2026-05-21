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Indian-origin delivery driver jailed for over 11 years for hit-and-run crash in UK

Indian-origin delivery driver jailed for over 11 years for hit-and-run crash in UK

Published on: May 21, 2026 09:17 pm IST
PTI |
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London, An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to over 11 years in a hit-and-run crash involving a husband and wife in the West Midlands region of England.

Indian-origin delivery driver jailed for over 11 years for hit-and-run crash in UK

Harinderpal Athwal, 41, was driving a car along Soho Road in Birmingham in December last year when he hit the pedestrian couple, killing the husband and seriously injuring the wife.

The Uber Eats delivery driver pleaded guilty to a string of dangerous driving offences and was sentenced to 11 years and three months at Birmingham Crown Court this week.

"This was a tragic incident that has left a family without their father and loved one," said Detective Sergeant Julie Lyman from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at West Midlands Police.

"Our thoughts remain with all his family and his wife who is still suffering with injuries that will affect her for the rest of her life. Athwal's actions in driving away and refusing to help and report the incident were cruel and heartless, and showed his complete disregard for what he had done in killing and seriously injuring innocent people.

A "thorough and detailed investigation" led to the arrest of Athwal less than 24 hours later, who claimed he was unaware anyone had died.

Last week at Birmingham Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, causing death by driving without a licence and insurance, failing to stop and being a driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report.

Besides his imprisonment, Athwal was also disqualified from driving for 20 years and must pass an extended retest to obtain a licence.

In a statement released through the police, the female victim said: "I cry every day for my husband. He was my emotional support and my strength. He managed our finances, made important decisions and kept our family stable. Without him, I feel completely lost.

"The driver's actions have taken my husband from me, destroyed my health, and shattered my children's lives. Because of him I have lost my partner, my independence, my strength, and my future as I knew it." PTI AK GRS GRS

GRS

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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