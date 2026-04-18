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India's rail expertise can benefit South Africa: envoy

India's rail expertise can benefit South Africa: envoy

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 12:02 am IST
PTI |
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Johannesburg, India's experience in railway infrastructure and management can benefit South Africa, Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar has said, highlighting growing interest among Indian firms to expand cooperation in the sector.

India's rail expertise can benefit South Africa: envoy

Addressing industry leaders and members of the CII India Business Forum here on Thursday, Kumar said Indian companies are exploring opportunities to supply railway equipment to South Africa.

He said Texmaco Rail and Engineering is "planning to bring railway wagons from India to South Africa" and is in talks with local companies.

Kumar said RITES, which is one of India's railway consultancies, is engaged in discussions on supplying railway engines to South Africa.

The envoy noted that recent budgets of both India and South Africa have prioritised infrastructure development.

India, he said, has focused on building infrastructure such as railways, ports and airports.

"Every year, we are inaugurating several new airports," Kumar said.

Referring to India's semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, he said the technology can run on existing tracks at speeds of up to 200 km per hour and could be a viable option for South Africa.

He also underlined India's advances in digital payments, saying visitors are often surprised by the ability to make transactions instantly, even with small vendors.

Kumar said India is negotiating a Free Trade Agreement with the Southern African Customs Union , comprising South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini, and expressed hope that the pact would be finalised soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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