The recent resurgence of Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America" on TikTok has stirred controversy and sparked a wave of reactions among users, particularly young Americans. The two-page document, written in 2002, serves as a polemic against the U.S., explaining the ideology behind the 9/11 attacks orchestrated by the al-Qaeda founder. Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' resurfaces on TikTok, his words change young Americans' "entire viewpoint on life."

Despite being over two decades old, the letter has found a new audience on TikTok, with some users expressing shock and even agreement with Bin Laden's perspective. The hashtag #lettertoamerica has amassed over 4.5 million views, indicating the significant impact of this social media trend.

TikTok users shared their diverse reactions, with one user expressing bewilderment, stating, "It's wild, and everyone should read it," while another admitted to experiencing an "existential crisis" after reading the document, claiming it changed her entire viewpoint on life.

“I will never look at life the same, I will never look at this country (USA) the same. If you have read it, let me know if you are going through an existential crisis. Because in the last 20 minutes, my entire viewpoint of the entire life I have believed and lived has changed,” wrote one user.

Bin Laden's accusations against the U.S., particularly regarding its support for Israel and the perceived oppression of Palestinians, are central themes in the letter. He blames the U.S. for funding actions that lead to the suffering of Muslims in Afghanistan and Palestine, justifying attacks on American civilians as a form of retaliation.

“Your former president warned you previously about the devastating Jewish control of capital [wealth] and about a day that would come when it would enslave you,” the letter said.

“You continue to support the oppressive Israelis in their occupation of our Palestine in response to pressures on your administration by a Jewish lobby backed by enormous financial capabilities," Bin Laden wrote.

“Palestine has been under occupation for decades, and none of your presidents talked about it until after September 11 when Bush realized that your oppression and the tyranny against us were part of the reason for the attack. You have to implement a roadmap that returns the Palestine land [sic] to us, all of it, from the sea to the river; it is an Islamic land not subject to being traded or granted to any party."

“Palestine shall not be seen captive for we will try to break its shackles. The United States shall pay for its arrogance with the blood of Christians and their funds. “

The Guardian's decision to remove the letter from its website on November 15, 2023, has fueled speculation and conspiracy theories, with some suggesting a deliberate effort to suppress the information. The Guardian's statement provides no explanation for the removal, adding to the controversy surrounding the letter.

Despite the shock expressed by some TikTok users, criticism has emerged on social media against those finding merit in Bin Laden's letter. Some argue that such sentiments may be part of a trend manipulation campaign, while others dismiss the idea of uncovering "truth" in the letter as "ridiculous."

This unexpected resurgence of a decades-old letter highlights the complex interplay between historical events, social media trends, and public perception.

