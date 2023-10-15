Israel vows to kill Hamas attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar, calls him ‘Palestine's Osama Bin Laden’

The Israeli military on Saturday vowed to kill top Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar - who is said to be the mastermind behind the October 7 attack that killed over 1,300 Israelis. Describing him as “Palestine's Osama Bin Laden”, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that he is the “face of evil”. Israeli army Puma armoured personnel carrierss (APCs) move in a column near the Gaza border in southern Israel (AFP)

“He is the mastermind behind this like Bin Laden was…He built his career on murdering Palestinians when he understood they were collaborators. That’s how he became known as the butcher of Khan Younis. We will not rest till we find him and kill him. That man and his entire team are in our sights," the IDF said as quoted by UK Daily Mail.

Sinwar is a US-designated terrorist - who heads the Hamas currently controlling the Gaza Strip. He served two years in prison and was the most senior Palestinian prisoner freed among 1,026 others in a 2011 prisoner exchange for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit - who had been held hostage by Hamas for five years.

Earlier, the Israeli military said that it had killed two other Hamas commanders amid the ongoing war. On Sunday, the military said that it killed another Hamas commander who led the murderous attacks on the two Israeli border villages of Nirim and Nir Oz.

The Israel-Hamas war

Over 3,200 people have been killed from both sides amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas militant group ever since the latter attacked Israel on October 7. In retaliation, Israel attacked Gaza with air strikes - killing 2,329 Palestinians and injuring over 9,000. Meanwhile, according to the IDF, over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, while 279 of its soldiers have died in the conflict.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Defence forces gave an indication that they are ready for a ground offensive. However, they said that the war was against the terror group Hamas and not against the people of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON