Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Hamas, Iran leaders agree to 'continue cooperation'

Oct 15, 2023 06:42 AM IST
Israel Hamas war LIVE: The Israeli military said it is trying to clear away civilians ahead of a concentrated campaign against Hamas militants in the north.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its ninth day on Sunday and is expected to be escalating further. A day after the Israeli military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of an expected Israel ground offensive against Hamas for its surprise deadly attack on October 7, the military on Saturday said it is seeing a "significant movement" of civilians in southern Palestine. While no decision on a ground offensive has been announced yet, the Israeli troops have been massing troops along the Gaza border.

Israeli army Puma armoured personnel carrierss (APCs) move in a column near the Gaza border in southern Israel.
Israeli army Puma armoured personnel carrierss (APCs) move in a column near the Gaza border in southern Israel.(AFP)

According to the latest data, the war has claimed at least 3,200 lives since it began last Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Hamas announced that three of its members from Lebanon had been killed after crossing the border from Lebanon into Israel and clashing with Israeli forces. The group said in a statement that its militants had “inflicted losses” before being targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Russia asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to vote on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire. The one-page draft resolution also calls for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access, and the safe evacuation of civilians in need. It refers to Israel and the Palestinians but does not directly name Hamas.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 15, 2023 06:42 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: ‘Evacuating Gaza patients effectively death sentence’, says WHO

    The World Health Organization said Saturday that forcing thousands of hospital patients to evacuate to already overflowing hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip could be "tantamount to a death sentence". "WHO strongly condemns Israel's repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in northern Gaza," the UN health agency said in a statement.

  • Oct 15, 2023 06:33 AM IST

    Israeli forensic teams describe signs of torture, abuse

    The Israeli military forensic teams examined the bodies of victims of last week's Hamas attack on communities around the Gaza Strip and found multiple signs of torture, rape, and other atrocities. According to former Israeli army chief Rabbi Israel Weiss, around 90 percent of the military dead have been identified and teams are halfway through identifying civilians.

    Around 1,300 bodies have been brought to an army base in Ramla in central Israel.

  • Oct 15, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Operation Ajay: 3rd flight carrying 197 Indians from war-torn Israel arrives in Delhi

    The third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from war-torn Israel under 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital on Sunday. The flight departed from Tel Aviv on Saturday night. Read more here

  • Oct 15, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    Iran warns of ‘far-reaching consequences’ if Israel does not halt Gaza campaign

    Iran has warned of “far-reaching consequences” if Israel's "war crimes and genocide" and Gaza campaign are not stopped. Iran's mission to the United Nations posted the warning on X, formerly known as Twitter saying: “If the Israeli apartheid's war crimes & genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences - the responsibility of which lies with the UN, the Security Council & the states steering the Council toward a dead end.”

  • Oct 15, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Biden speaks to Palestinian president, Israeli PM; discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians. The calls came ahead of Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's announcement that the US was moving up a second carrier strike group in support of Israel.

  • Oct 15, 2023 06:05 AM IST

    Hamas, Iran leaders agree to 'continue cooperation' after attack on Israel

    Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Iran's foreign minister on Saturday in Qatar where they agreed to continue cooperation to achieve the militant group's goals. According to a statement by the Hamas, Iran's Amirabdollahian praised the rampage as a "historic victory" that had dealt a setback to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

