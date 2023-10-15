News / World News / Iran's forewarning to Israel: ‘If you invade Gaza…it’s expansion of conflict'

Iran's forewarning to Israel: ‘If you invade Gaza…it’s expansion of conflict'

ByMallika Soni
Oct 15, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the country's expanded emergency cabinet for the first time.

Iran warned that "no one can guarantee" control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive by Israeli forces.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel.(Reuters)

"If the attacks of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the defenceless citizens and people of Gaza continue, no one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts," Iran's foreign ministry quoted foreign minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying. The comments were made during the minister's meeting with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This comes as Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the country's expanded emergency cabinet for the first time saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as the country gears up to "demolish Hamas" in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu said that all ministers were "working around the clock, with a united front".

Read more: ‘If they want to fight with Russia…’: Vladimir Putin dares ‘nonsense’ US

"Hamas thought we would be demolished. It is we who will demolish Hamas," Israel PM said, adding that the show of unity "sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world".

The meeting, which was held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers standing for a moment's silence in memory of the 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas' shock onslaught.

The Gaza health ministry says 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted, making this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for Palestinians. The death toll surpassed that of the third war between Israel and Hamas, in the summer of 2014, when 2,251 Palestinians, including 1,462 civilians, were killed, according to UN.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States is focused on ensuring American citizens can find safe passage out of Gaza into Egypt and making sure that the broader civilian population leaving Gaza has access to food, water, medicine and shelter.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out