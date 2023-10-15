‘If they want to fight with Russia…’: Vladimir Putin dares ‘nonsense’ US

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on that suggestions the United States should prepare for a war against Russia and China were nonsense as he warned the West that any war against Moscow would be on a whole different level to the conflict in Ukraine. The comments from the Russian leader come as a bipartisan panel appointed by the US Congress said that Washington must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Moscow and Beijing by “expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization programme.” Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)

Vladimir Putin said that the United States had stoked tensions with Beijing by building the "AUKUS" security alliance and that Russia and China were not building a military alliance.

"I don't think these are healthy thoughts in the minds of healthy people, because to say that the United States is preparing for war with Russia, well we are all preparing for war because we follow the ancient principle: if you want peace, get ready for war," Vladimir Putin said.

"But we want peace," he said with a chuckle, adding, "Moreover, to fight with both Russia and China, it is nonsense - I don't think it is serious. I think they are just scaring each other."

The president also cautioned that if the United States fought against Russia then it would be very different to the war in Ukraine.

“And if they want to fight with Russia then it will be a completely different war - it will not be carrying out a special military operation. Look at the Middle East - is that a special military operation - can you compare them? If we talk about a war between great nuclear powers, then it would be a completely different story. I don't think that people in their right minds can think about such a thing, but if such a thought does come to them then it can only cause us to be wary," Vladimir Putin said.

Earlier, the United States said that both Russia and China are modernising their nuclear weapons arsenals and that China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON