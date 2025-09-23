Inside Errol Musk's complex family dynamics: All about his wives and seven children

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has been charged with child sexual assault, according to a recent New York Times report. The 79-year-old businessman is accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993. Errol, in reaction to the bombshell NYT report, called the accusations "false and nonsense in the extreme.” Errol Musk, the 79-year-old father of Tesla's CEO, is accused of child sexual assault involving five of his children and stepchildren. REUTERS/Esa Alexander(REUTERS)

He claimed that the charges were made up by family members to acquire money from Elon by having children say false things. He also added that he and his billionaire son are “very close” and share a good bond with him.

Also Read: Elon Musk's father accused of sexual abuse against five children, here's what Errol Musk said

About Errol Musk's marriages

The South African businessman married Maye Musk in 1970; however, they got divorced in 1979, as reported by PEOPLE. The couple shared three children from their marriage.

He later married 25-year-old Heide Bezuidenhout. The two had an on-and-off relationship before they finalized their divorce after welcoming two daughters.

Even after the divorce, Errol's relationship with the Bezuidenhouts did not end as he welcomed two children with his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhouts, as reported by PEOPLE. While Errol claimed that he was not involved with Jana, it allegedly drove a rift in his family.

Also Read: What is Errol Musk's net worth? All about Elon Musk's dad whom Tesla CEO once called ‘terrible human being’

Errol Musk's 7 children

Like Eln, Errol fathered several children over the course of his two marriages and relationships. He welcomed his eldest son, Elon, less than a year after tying the knot with Maye, and later his younger siblings, son Kimbal and daughter Tosca, as reported by PEOPLE.

During his second marriage to Heide, he welcomed two daughters, Alexandra and Asha Rose. In 2018, he reportedly welcomed a baby with Jana, whom he had known since she was 4, and went on to welcome a second child with her as well, as reported by the news outlet.