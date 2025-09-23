What is Errol Musk's net worth? All about Elon Musk's dad whom Tesla CEO once called ‘terrible human being’

Errol Musk, billionaire Elon Musk's father whom the Tesla CEO once called “terrible human being”, has been charged with child sex assault, as per a new bombshell NY Times report. Errol Musk allegedly sexually molested five of his children and stepchildren since 1993, according to the report.(ANI)

The 79-year-old businessman allegedly sexually molested five of his children and stepchildren since 1993, according to the report.

Reacting to the The NY Times, Errol rejected them as “false and nonsense in the extreme.” He went on to explain that family members had made up the charges in order to acquire money from Elon Musk by having the children say false things.

Errol went on to suggest that he shares a very good bond with Musk and they both “are very close”.

In its investigation, the NY Times has referenced private letters, emails, family member interviews, and court and police documents.

What is Errol Musk's net worth?

Errol Musk's net worth is reportedly around $5 million, BBN Times reported. Over the years, his wealth has fluctuated due to his real estate investments and other financial endeavors.

Born in 1946, Errol Musk was raised during the apartheid era of South Africa. He has British and Dutch heritage because his mother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was from Liverpool, England, and his dad, Walter Henry James Musk, was from South Africa.

Errol showed his ability for technical subjects at an early age while attending the esteemed Pretoria Boys High School and then enrolling to the University of Pretoria to study electromechanical engineering.

Errol Musk started a diverse career after completing his schooling. He began his career as a mechanical and electrical engineering consultant, working on projects ranging from building an air force base to developing retail spaces. His entrepreneurial spirit complemented his engineering expertise, which led him to pursue a career in real estate development, where he achieved significant success, especially in the construction of office and residential buildings.

Errol Musk's complex relationship with his family

Errol's private life has been in limelight for a variety of reasons. Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca were his three children from his first marriage to Canadian model and nutritionist Maye Musk. The turbulent marriage ended in divorce in 1979 after Maye accused him of domestic violence. Following their divorce, Errol's connections remained in the news, particularly his relationships with Jana Bezuidenhout, his stepdaughter, with whom he had two daughters.

Back in 2017, Elon spoke about his father in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that “You have no idea about how bad,” his father was. The SpaceX CEO went on to say that he has committed nearly every unimaginable crime and almost “every evil thing you could possibly think of.”