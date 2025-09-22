Elon Musk shares photo with Trump at Kirk's memorial service, Netizens say ‘Charlie did this’

Elon Musk took to X to share a photo of him and President Donald Trump chatting at Charlie Kirk’s memorial event months after their public fallout. Trump was seen shaking hands and talking to Musk, who once led the US president’s President Donald Trump and Elon musk talk during a memorial for Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP/PTI) (AP09_22_2025_000017A)(AP)

“For Charlie,” Musk captioned a photo on X, showing the two of them sitting in the stands of a stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Netizens reacted in the comment section to Trump and Musk’s reunion. “I'm glad to see that Trump and Elon are mending relations. The world is better off when Trump and Elon work together. Elon is a once in a 1,000 year talent and the future of the Republican Party,” one user wrote. “It must be done. For the good of the Republic, and humanity. Glad to have you back Elon,” wrote a user, while another said, “Love you for this. We need to heal. This helps.”

Read More | Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk, ‘The time that we have in this world is temporary’ | Video

“May his memory forever be a blessing,” one user wrote, while another said, “CHARLIE did this!” One wrote, “He’s smiling from heaven”.

Musk broke with Trump after their disagreement over he White House’s flagship tax and spending bill, which Musk called “utterly insane and destructive.” The feud largely played out on social media, and even saw Musk claim that Trump is named in the Epstein files. Musk later even announced that he was launching his own “America First” party, but not much seems to have materialized so far.

Charlie Kirk’s murder

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Read More | Tyler Robinson's chilling texts to Lance Twiggs about Charlie Kirk's murder revealed, ‘Hoped to keep this secret till…’

On Tuesday, September 16, Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice (weapon), obstruction of justice (clothing), witness tampering (texts), witness tampering (silence), and violent offence in presence of a child.