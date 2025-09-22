Why isn't Donald Trump wearing wedding ring? Charlie Kirk's funeral speech sparks questions

Donald Trump was not wearing a wedding ring as he spoke at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Monday at the funeral of Charlie Kirk. It sparked questions about why the 79-year-old does not have his wedding ring on, especially given that FLOTUS Melania Trump was not present at the funeral. US President Donald Trump speaks onstage during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium.(REUTERS)

However, it is not the first time that the POTUS has been seen without the ring. In fact, in most of his public appearances, Trump is seen without his wedding ring.

Ever since his marriage to Melania in 2004, Trump has never worn a wedding ring in public. According to reports, when Trump married Melania Trump (nee Knav), he reportedly presented her with a $1.5 million, 13-carat diamond ring. Even today, Melania Trump is frequently seen wearing the ring. But Trump has never been seen with his ring.

In fact, Trump's decision not to wear the wedding ring did not start with his marriage to Melania. In Trump's photos with his previous wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, Trump is seen without his wedding ring.

Why Trump never wears a wedding ring is a secret that the POTUS has decided to keep to himself. He has never commented publicly on the decision, though it has often attracted attention.

Why Melania Trump Didn't Attend Charlie Kirk's Funeral

As President Trump attended Kirk's funeral in Arizona on Sunday afternoon, he was not joined by Melania Trump - contrary to what many expected. his son, Eric Trump, joined him alongside a host of other eminent guests. Trump was instead joined by Mike Johnson, Susie Wiles, and other members of his cabinet. An official cause for Melania Trump's absence was not cited by the White House.

Before departing, Trump said: "We're going to celebrate the life of a great man today. That something like this could have happened is not even believable. So, we'll have a very interesting day, very tough day. We want to look at it as a time of healing.”