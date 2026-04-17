Instacart down: What happened to shopper app today? How to solve issues

Popular online grocery delivery and pickup service application, Instacart, was down on Thursday. Downdetector, a platform that reports about online outages, showed at least 2000 reports at the time of writing this story. Users from several major cities, including San Francisco, Jacksonville, Chicago and Los Angeles, faced issues.

Instacart responds

The Instacart app was down on Thursday(Bloomberg)

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Meanwhile, the company responded to a complaint on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Our IT team is aware of the app issue and are currently working to resolve it as quickly as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and appreciate your patience during this time,” Instacart's help handle tweeted. The exact issue was not revealed.

“@Instacart @instacarthelp The shopper app seems to be down and I’m currently in the middle of a delivery. I can’t complete the order or access the customer’s info. Is there an ETA for a fix? #InstacartDown,” one customer complained on social media.

“Instacart app is down - i’m currently active on a batch and i was about to finish it.” another one added.

5 quick fixes for shopper app Issues

Force close and restart

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{{^usCountry}} Completely close the Instacart Shopper app, then restart your phone. This clears temporary glitches for many users. Clear cache and data {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Completely close the Instacart Shopper app, then restart your phone. This clears temporary glitches for many users. Clear cache and data {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Go to your phone’s Settings > Apps > Instacart Shopper > Storage > Clear Cache (and Clear Data if needed). Log back in afterward. Update the app {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Go to your phone’s Settings > Apps > Instacart Shopper > Storage > Clear Cache (and Clear Data if needed). Log back in afterward. Update the app {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Make sure you’re on the latest version from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Older versions often cause compatibility issues. Check your internet and VPN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Make sure you’re on the latest version from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Older versions often cause compatibility issues. Check your internet and VPN {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Disable any VPN, as it can interfere with Instacart’s servers. Try a different network if possible. Reinstall the app {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data. Disable any VPN, as it can interfere with Instacart’s servers. Try a different network if possible. Reinstall the app {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If the above doesn’t work, uninstall and reinstall the Instacart Shopper app. This often resolves persistent loading or batch visibility problems. Additional tips {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the above doesn’t work, uninstall and reinstall the Instacart Shopper app. This often resolves persistent loading or batch visibility problems. Additional tips {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Log out and log back in after restarting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Log out and log back in after restarting. {{/usCountry}}

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Check your account status in the app — sometimes a temporary hold or rating issue can limit batch visibility.

Wait 15–30 minutes and try again, as many issues resolve on their own after backend syncing.

If problems continue, contact Instacart Shopper Support directly through the app (Help > Contact Support) or via email. Many shoppers report that issues like “no batches” are often due to high competition or algorithm changes rather than a full outage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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