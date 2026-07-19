Instagram down: Thousands complain of outage amid troubles with Meta's Facebook, Messenger; how to fix issues

Instagram is reportedly down for thousands of users on Sunday, July 19, with many reporting troubles with other Meta services like Facebook and Messenger. At the time of writing Downdetector logged over 4,000 people facing issues with Instagram.

Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger logos are seen on the screen. (Unsplash)

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Downdetector screenshot showing outages reported for Instagram.

Facebook currently shows over 3,000 people facing issues, as per the site that tracks outages. Messenger shows over 100 people facing troubles.

Global outage hits Facebook, Instagram users

Several people let their concerns be known about the Instagram outage. One person said the feed was working but they could not see their profile. Another added “The error message indicates that the company expects the issue to be resolved shortly, advising users to try again in a few minutes.”

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Yet another said that their home page wouldn't load, while another complained of not being able to post stories. “I think Instagram is down. I’m only seeing welcome page on my feed. No new contents. What’s going on?,” one wrote on X. One Instagram user also shared a photo of their feed, which appeared blank amid the outage.

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Regarding Facebook, one wrote “2am and my feed showed 2 posts then errors and wont let me load again.” Meanwhile, another noted that the outage was global. People from UK to Tennessee complained about issues with the Meta service.

Another person shared the error message and wrote "Facebook is down globally with major interruptions to Instagram being reported, also. Users are getting the message "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue." I can access FB via mobile, but not on my laptop. Anyone else?".

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A cause for the outage is not yet known and no official statement has come from either of the individual services or Mark Zuckerberg's Meta overall, regarding the issues being faced by users.

How to fix issues with Facebook, Instagram?

Facebook users are seeing ‘Account Temporarily Unvailable’ which can happen due to a site outage. However, it can also be due to a cache issue, or some action taken against an individual's profile.

Some of the ways to fix it would be to clear the app or browser cache, or appeal via the official Facebook support forms. However, given that the message states there is a problem with the site, user-end fixes are unlikely to work.

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Instagram users are facing a wide variety of issues. If stories are not loading then try to clear the cache, force close and reopen the app, or check network connections. For the feed showing up blank too, one has to force close the app, log out and back in, and check the Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

However, given that these issues are taking place amid reported global outage, user-end fixes won't solve troubles on the site's end.