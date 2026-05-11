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International envoy overseeing Bosnia peace to resign

International envoy overseeing Bosnia peace to resign

Published on: May 11, 2026 12:50 am IST
AFP |
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The top international envoy overseeing Bosnia's peace deal will resign after five years in office, German media reported on Sunday, citing the Office of the High Representative .

International envoy overseeing Bosnia peace to resign

The OHR was established after the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, which killed around 100,000 people and displaced millions.

The High Representative oversees the civilian implementation of the Dayton peace accords that ended the conflict and his mandate is not time-limited.

Former German agriculture minister Christian Schmidt, 68, "has personally decided to end his service in implementing the peace process in Bosnia and Herzegovina," the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a statement from his office.

According to the newspaper, Schmidt will remain in office until a successor is appointed.

The OHR told AFP late on Sunday it had no further comment.

Schmidt is currently in New York, where he is due to present a six-month report on Bosnia to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Dodik has forged ties with people in the US president's circle.

Donald Trump Jr. recently visited the Republika Srpska capital, Banja Luka, on what was described as a "friendly basis".

Also, former US presidential adviser Michael Flynn has cultivated close ties with the Serb entity and, according to media reports, lobbied on its behalf.

oz/phz

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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