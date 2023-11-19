Internet celebrates Sam Altman's return as OpenAI CEO: ‘The Return’

While OpenAI was quite dramatic in its ousting of Sam Altman as the CEO of the ChatGPT creator company, they are welcoming him back with hushed noises.

The 38-year-old American entrepreneur took to X to share a cryptic post on X (Formerly Twitter), writing: “I love the openai team so much”

While no statement confirming Sam's return has been issued by him or the company board, his followers and supporters have made the view that he will be back in action at the company. Therefore, they have taken up to X, claiming his return as ‘the return’ and sharing memes and jokes about his grand entry.

Here are some of the best ones:

One X user compared Sam's ousting to that of Steve's Apple.

"Sam Altman 🤝 Steve jobs

First they uses geniuses to build things, then they remove geniuses to take over the control. Open AI is now controlled by puppet masters. the top 1% elites."

Another joined in the comparison writing: “Will history repeat itself?” adding a clip of two men shaking hands.

Another user shared a quote by Satya Nadella: "A good day to recall this. 👇🏽

“Love your job but don’t love your company, because you may not know when your company stops loving you! ” #SamAltman"

"Something big just happened.

Sam Altman just tweeted he loves the OpenAI team, 3 hours after reports surfaced that staff will quit if the board doesn't resign and REINSTATE him as CEO tonight.

Now, several of OpenAI 's team are quote tweeting a ❤️ to Sam's post," wrote a user attaching a screenshot of the same.

"How to fire Sam Altman:

1. Hire him back" quipped another X user.