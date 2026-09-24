New York, The US has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit in Miami in December, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said here on Wednesday.

Invited Putin for G20 Summit in December: Rubio

Rubio made these remarks shortly after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We think it's an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president, but with other world leaders. We hope that's an invitation he'll accept," Rubio told a press conference here.

Deep Dive What was the reason behind the US inviting Vladimir Putin to the G20 Summit? The invitation aimed to provide an opportunity for Putin to engage with world leaders and discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for five years. How have the recent US sanctions against Russian energy buyers affected India? India has expressed concerns that the new sanctions, allowing up to 100% tariffs on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas, could impact bilateral relations and global energy markets. Why did Nikki Haley criticize the invitation to Putin for the G20 Summit? Nikki Haley called the invitation 'irresponsible', citing Putin's actions in Ukraine and his support of Iran against the US as reasons for her criticism.

The US invitation comes against the backdrop of renewed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war which is now in its fifth year.

Asked whether President Donald Trump would meet Putin for talks about the war in Ukraine, Rubio said the president is willing to engage with anyone, including people he disagrees with.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "They've had numerous conversations on the phone. I don't know the number, but since the President's come into office, I think at least a dozen times they have spoken. So, yeah, we'll remain open to engaging," Rubio said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They've had numerous conversations on the phone. I don't know the number, but since the President's come into office, I think at least a dozen times they have spoken. So, yeah, we'll remain open to engaging," Rubio said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Obviously, the ideal would be a meeting in which there will be a result, an outcome, and a lot of that means there has to be a lot of work that goes into it beforehand. But if not, if President Putin attends the G20 in December, that will certainly be an opportunity for them to interact and talk," Rubio said.

The move has already drawn flak, with former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley calling it "irresponsible."

"Putin attacked Ukraine. Putin has helped the Iranians in the war against the US. Putin continues to threaten our NATO allies. This is irresponsible," Haley posted on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.

Putin last visited the US in August 2025 for a meeting with Trump in Alaska.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.