US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday blamed the Obama administration for leaving nearly five tons of unstable lead azide at an Iowa ammunition plant without a clear disposal plan. He defended the Trump administration's decision to destroy the material in a controlled detonation.

JD Vance blames Obama administration for storing 5 tons of unstable explosives in Iowa. (AP) more less

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The US Army detonated its entire stockpile of more than 9,700 pounds of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown earlier Wednesday. Officials had warned that the chemical, used in explosives, had deteriorated and posed a potential danger.

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Speaking to reporters after a Thanksgiving lunch with troops at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, Vance said the material had been stored at the facility since 2009, during the Obama administration.

Deep Dive Why did the US Army destroy the Iowa lead azide stockpile instead of moving it? Officials said the deteriorated lead azide could detonate if left in place, while moving or treating it could also create danger for nearby residents. They chose a controlled detonation to reduce the risk of an uncontrolled explosion. Did EPA monitoring detect lead in the air after the Iowa detonation? The EPA said its monitors detected no airborne lead shortly after the blast. The agency planned to continue monitoring and collect air, soil and water samples. Did a legal challenge delay the Iowa lead azide detonation? Environmental groups sought to block the operation over potential public-health and environmental risks. A federal appeals court rejected an emergency request to halt it, allowing the Army to proceed under an EPA permit.

“If you go back to 2009 under the Obama administration, we stored this highly unstable stuff with no real plan for how to move it, no real plan for how to neutralise it,” Vance said.

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He added that the Trump administration became aware of the problem about six months ago and found that moving or neutralising the material could put nearby communities at risk. President Donald Trump also blamed the Obama administration in a Truth Social post.

Vance defends controlled detonation

Vance said officials had considered two options: leave the material at the site or destroy it through a controlled explosion designed to limit its environmental impact.

“There were really only two options here,” he said, adding that experts had warned the stockpile could detonate on its own if left in place.

“The uncontrolled detonation is what really worried us,” Vance said, defending President Donald Trump's decision to proceed with the operation.

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Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, said the entire stockpile had been destroyed without secondary explosions or damage to infrastructure.

Also Read: White House seeks accountability after Iowa lead azide detonation, officials say Army failed to alert top leaders

The Environmental Protection Agency said its air monitors detected no airborne lead in the region an hour after the blast. The agency said it would continue monitoring and collecting air, soil and water samples.

Environmental concerns and legal challenge

The lead azide had been stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown since 2009, according to a sworn declaration filed by Shirley in the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The declaration was submitted in response to a legal challenge by environmental groups seeking to block the detonation.

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A three-judge panel of the appeals court rejected an emergency request to halt the operation on Monday, allowing the Army to proceed under an EPA permit.

The military began using lead azide almost a century ago but shifted to other explosives about 15 years ago because the chemical is difficult to store and transport, Cekada said.

Federal officials had recommended that residents of Middletown and some surrounding areas temporarily evacuate ahead of the blast amid concerns that toxic lead dust could affect nearby communities.

Asked why the administration had taken months to carry out the detonation, Vance said officials needed time to prepare the site, reduce the risks and assess weather conditions to limit the environmental impact.

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“We ultimately had to solve it,” he said, again blaming the previous administration for leaving the stockpile without a disposal plan.