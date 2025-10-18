Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Iowa superintendent detained by ICE falsely claimed he was a US citizen, indictment says

AP |
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:19 am IST

Iowa superintendent detained by ICE falsely claimed he was a US citizen, indictment says

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities said he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen who was eligible to work.

Iowa superintendent detained by ICE falsely claimed he was a US citizen, indictment says
Iowa superintendent detained by ICE falsely claimed he was a US citizen, indictment says

A two-count indictment returned Thursday evening by a federal grand jury in Des Moines charges Ian Roberts with one count of making a false statement for employment and one count of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

Roberts, who is originally from Guyana and worked for two decades in school districts across the country, was detained Sept. 26 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a targeted operation.

Authorities said Roberts fled from agents in his district-issued Jeep Cherokee before being found in a wooded area. Roberts had a handgun wrapped in a towel inside the car, investigators said.

Des Moines Public Schools hired Ian Roberts in 2023 to lead its district of about 30,000 students.

The indictment alleges that he made a “false attestation” on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Eligibility Verification form, known as an I-9, claiming he was a U.S. citizen when he knew he was not.

Roberts' attorney, Alfredo Parrish, didn't immediately return a phone message.

Federal authorities said an immigration judge issued a final removal order last year, and an appeal to reopen immigration proceedings was rejected earlier this year.

After his detention by ICE, Roberts was transferred to federal custody Oct. 2 on an arrest warrant and charged with unlawfully possessing firearms while being in the U.S. illegally. In addition to the one in his vehicle when he was arrested, three other weapons were found during a search of Roberts’ home, authorities said. The indictment mentions all four weapons, including two pistols, a rifle and a shotgun.

The district continues to face the fallout, filing a lawsuit against the consulting firm it used to facilitate the superintendent search in 2023. After an investigation identified a history of Roberts’ school districts hiring a firm that marketed him as a consultant, Jackie Norris, school board chair, proposed a review of his expenditures in Des Moines. Norris also ended her campaign for U.S. Senate on Thursday.

Foley reported from Iowa City, Iowa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Iowa superintendent detained by ICE falsely claimed he was a US citizen, indictment says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On