iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max new colors first look: Burgundy joins Black, Silver, and Blue

Apple has revealed the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max colors at its latest event, giving the Pro lineup a fresh look. The company has moved away from last year’s Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue options, adding a bold burgundy shade alongside three more familiar finishes.
Burgundy: A deep red shade and the standout new color
Light Blue: A softer blue finish with a clean look
Black: A classic dark option for Pro buyers
Silver: A familiar, premium-looking finish
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iPhone 18 Pro gets new features as Apple unveils major upgrades
Apple has introduced several new features with the iPhone 18 Pro, focusing on the camera, battery, performance and AI. The phone now comes with a physical camera shutter that lets users adjust depth of field, focus and bokeh. Apple says the system uses six laser-cut blades, each thinner than a human hair.
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Deep Dive
What are the new color options available for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max?
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are available in four colors: Burgundy, Light Blue, Black, and Silver.
How does the new A20 Pro chip improve performance in the iPhone 18 Pro?
The A20 Pro chip enhances performance with a six-core CPU that is up to 20% faster and a seven-core GPU that delivers up to 40% more performance, optimized for AI tasks.
Why is battery life a significant focus for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max?
Apple has highlighted better battery life, claiming the iPhone 18 Pro can last up to 24 hours and the Pro Max up to 30 hours on a single charge, which are key improvements over previous models.
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The iPhone 18 Pro also gets the new A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s 2nm process. Apple says its six-core CPU is up to 20% faster, while the seven-core GPU can deliver up to 40% more performance. The chip is also designed to handle more AI tasks directly on the phone.
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The iPhone 18 Pro also gets the new A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s 2nm process. Apple says its six-core CPU is up to 20% faster, while the seven-core GPU can deliver up to 40% more performance. The chip is also designed to handle more AI tasks directly on the phone.
Battery life has received an upgrade as well. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro can last up to 24 hours, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max can reach 30 hours on one charge.
Apple has also added a feature called Apple Reference Image, which can help users confirm that a photo was captured by an iPhone rather than created by AI. The feature uses the camera sensor to securely sign photo data when the picture is taken, although it will not be available in the EU or China.
The launch also marked John Ternus’ first iPhone event as Apple CEO. Former CEO Tim Cook, now Apple’s executive chairman, was also at Apple Park for the event.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.