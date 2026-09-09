iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max new colors first look: Burgundy joins Black, Silver, and Blue

Apple has revealed the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max colors at its latest event, giving the Pro lineup a fresh look. The company has moved away from last year’s Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue options, adding a bold burgundy shade alongside three more familiar finishes.

Burgundy: A deep red shade and the standout new color

A deep red shade and the standout new color Light Blue: A softer blue finish with a clean look

A softer blue finish with a clean look Black: A classic dark option for Pro buyers

A classic dark option for Pro buyers Silver: A familiar, premium-looking finish

Apple has revealed four new iPhone 18 Pro colors, giving the iPhone 18 Pro Max lineup a fresh look with a mix of bold and classic options. (AI Generated)

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iPhone 18 Pro gets new features as Apple unveils major upgrades

Apple has introduced several new features with the iPhone 18 Pro, focusing on the camera, battery, performance and AI. The phone now comes with a physical camera shutter that lets users adjust depth of field, focus and bokeh. Apple says the system uses six laser-cut blades, each thinner than a human hair.

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Deep Dive What are the new color options available for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max? The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are available in four colors: Burgundy, Light Blue, Black, and Silver. How does the new A20 Pro chip improve performance in the iPhone 18 Pro? The A20 Pro chip enhances performance with a six-core CPU that is up to 20% faster and a seven-core GPU that delivers up to 40% more performance, optimized for AI tasks. Why is battery life a significant focus for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max? Apple has highlighted better battery life, claiming the iPhone 18 Pro can last up to 24 hours and the Pro Max up to 30 hours on a single charge, which are key improvements over previous models.

{{^usCountry}} The iPhone 18 Pro also gets the new A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s 2nm process. Apple says its six-core CPU is up to 20% faster, while the seven-core GPU can deliver up to 40% more performance. The chip is also designed to handle more AI tasks directly on the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The iPhone 18 Pro also gets the new A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s 2nm process. Apple says its six-core CPU is up to 20% faster, while the seven-core GPU can deliver up to 40% more performance. The chip is also designed to handle more AI tasks directly on the phone. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 launch LIVE updates:iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max unveiled, AirPods 5 launched as well

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Battery life has received an upgrade as well. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro can last up to 24 hours, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max can reach 30 hours on one charge.

Apple has also added a feature called Apple Reference Image, which can help users confirm that a photo was captured by an iPhone rather than created by AI. The feature uses the camera sensor to securely sign photo data when the picture is taken, although it will not be available in the EU or China.

The launch also marked John Ternus’ first iPhone event as Apple CEO. Former CEO Tim Cook, now Apple’s executive chairman, was also at Apple Park for the event.