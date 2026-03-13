Iran leaders 'wiped' out, watch what happens today: Trump's big warning amid war

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed in a social media post that the United States is “totally destroying” Iran’s leadership and military capabilities, saying Tehran is being defeated militarily, economically and on other fronts. President Donald Trump also threatened further action against the "terrorist regime of Iran". (AP)

He alleged that Iran’s navy and air force had been wiped out and that its missiles and drones were being “decimated.” In the post, Trump said the United States possessed “unparalleled firepower” and warned that further action against what he described as the “terrorist regime of Iran” would follow.

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth,” he wrote.

The US president said American forces possessed “unparalleled firepower” and “unlimited ammunition,” warning that further action against Tehran could follow.

Trump also lashed out at sections of the media, singling out The New York Times, which he accused of presenting an inaccurate picture of the situation. According to him, media coverage could make it appear as though the United States was not “winning” the conflict.

In the same message, Trump referred to Iran’s alleged role in violence across the world over the past four decades and said confronting the country as the 47th US president was “a great honor.”

“We have plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!” he stated in the post.