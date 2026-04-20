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Iranian woman arrested in US over brokering sale of 'drones, bombs', others ammunition between Tehran and Sudan

The company Shamim Mafi operated, through which weapons and ammunition were trafficked, received over $7 million in payments in 2025.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 03:07 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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Shamim Mafi, a 44-year-old Iranian woman was arrested at the Los Angeles airport in the United States for alleged brokering a deal of weapons, including drones and bombs, between Iran and Sudan, a country which continues to bear the brunt of a civil war.

An Iranian woman named Shamim Mafi was arrested in the US on Sunday.(X/@USAttyEssayli)

According to news agency AP, the company Mafi operated, through which weapons and ammunition were trafficked, received over $7 million in payments in 2025.

The Iranian woman will face charges of brokering the sale of “drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition” between Iran and the Sudanese Armed Forces, First US Attorney Bill Essayli said in an X post on Sunday, in which he also shared a picture of the woman.

One of the pictures shared by Essayli showed someone in an FBI jacket escorting a woman into the back of a sedan outside a terminal at LAX, and another showed a stash of cash, with no further details. “Mafi is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016,” Essayli further said.

Sudan recently entered its fourth year of the ongoing civil war, with no ceasefire hopes in sight. Shamim Mafi's arrest also comes at a time when the future of the Iran-US war hangs in the balance, after one round of failed talks in Pakistan and another one possibly approaching.

The Iranian woman is reportedly scheduled to appear in US District Court in Los Angeles on Monday.

 
us top news us iran war sudan
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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