Iran's ready to launch missiles after Donald Trump's ‘bombing’ threat: Report

Iran has allegedly “loaded all launchers” in its underground missile cities and is ready to attack, after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb the country if it did not reach a deal on its nuclear program, reported The Tehran Times. Iran has reportedly readies missiles in their launchers in underground cities(REUTERS)

In a post on X, they said, “Information received by the Tehran Times indicates that Iran's missiles are loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch. Opening the Pandora's box will come at a heavy cost for the U.S. government and its allies.”

Iranian officials have released several videos detailing the underground bunkers which are heavily fortified and are armed with defensive systems as well as weapons such as the Kheibar Shekan (900-mile range), Haj Qassem (850 miles), Ghadr-H (1,240 miles), Sejjil (1,550 miles), and Emad (1,050 miles), reported the Iran Observer.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has previously said that the Islamic Republic would not enter direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

Donald Trump's warning to Iran

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Donald Trump said there would be bombings on Iran if they didn't reach an agreement with the US over Tehran's nuclear program.

He added that he might impose secondary tariffs on Iran if it didn't make a deal with the United States.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," he told NBC News.

During his first term in office as President, Trump had withdrawn the country from the nuclear deal with Iran.

The previous deal with Iran had placed strict limits on their nuclear activities in exchange for easing of US sanctions. After the deal ended, Iran surpassed the agreed limits in its uranium enrichment program.