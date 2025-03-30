Donald Trump's warning to Iran on nuclear deal: 'There will be bombing'

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday there would be bombings on Iran if Tehran didn't reach an agreement with his country over its nuclear program. He said he might also impose secondary tariffs on Iran if it didn't make a deal with the United States. US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.(AFP file photo)

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," he told NBC News.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal with Iran in his first term as president. The deal had placed strict limits on Tehran's disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. After the deal ended, Iran surpassed the agreed limits in its uranium enrichment program.

What Iran said on negotiations with the US

Donald Trump's remark came on a day when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

“We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” Pezeshkian said in televised remarks during a Cabinet meeting. “They must prove that they can build trust.”

Pezeshkian had left open talks up until Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came down hard on Trump in February and warned talks “are not intelligent, wise or honorable" with his administration.

Also read: Iran rejects direct talks with US on nuclear program after Trump’s letter

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Friday that American bases in the Middle East are vulnerable to Iran's attacks.

"The Americans themselves know how vulnerable they are. If they violate Iran’s sovereignty, it will be like a spark in a gunpowder depot, setting the entire region ablaze. In such a scenario, their bases and their allies will not be safe," he said.

Iran's remarks came in response to Trump's letter that arrived on March 12.

Meanwhile, Trump said in the interview that he was very angry with Vladimir Putin for questioning Ukraine's leadership.

With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters