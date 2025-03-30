Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump's warning to Iran on nuclear deal: 'There will be bombing'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 11:22 PM IST

Trump's remark came on a day when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic rejected direct negotiations with the United States.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday there would be bombings on Iran if Tehran didn't reach an agreement with his country over its nuclear program. He said he might also impose secondary tariffs on Iran if it didn't make a deal with the United States.

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.(AFP file photo)
US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.(AFP file photo)

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," he told NBC News.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal with Iran in his first term as president. The deal had placed strict limits on Tehran's disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. After the deal ended, Iran surpassed the agreed limits in its uranium enrichment program.

What Iran said on negotiations with the US

Donald Trump's remark came on a day when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program.

“We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” Pezeshkian said in televised remarks during a Cabinet meeting. “They must prove that they can build trust.”

Pezeshkian had left open talks up until Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came down hard on Trump in February and warned talks “are not intelligent, wise or honorable" with his administration.

Also read: Iran rejects direct talks with US on nuclear program after Trump’s letter

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Friday that American bases in the Middle East are vulnerable to Iran's attacks.

"The Americans themselves know how vulnerable they are. If they violate Iran’s sovereignty, it will be like a spark in a gunpowder depot, setting the entire region ablaze. In such a scenario, their bases and their allies will not be safe," he said.

Iran's remarks came in response to Trump's letter that arrived on March 12.

Meanwhile, Trump said in the interview that he was very angry with Vladimir Putin for questioning Ukraine's leadership.

With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Donald Trump's warning to Iran on nuclear deal: 'There will be bombing'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On