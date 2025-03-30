US woman thanks President Donald Trump after release by Taliban in Afghanistan: ‘I voted for you’

Faye Hall, an American woman who was recently freed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, thanked US President Donald Trump in a video message for securing her release. In a video shared on Trump's Truth Social account, Faye Hall is seen smiling and in apparently good health, saying: "Thank you for bringing me home."(AFP/ Donald Trump via Truth Social)

The video, was shared by Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, with the caption, “Thank you Faye - so honored with your words!”

Hall said in the video, “Mr. President, I voted for you twice. First of all, I am so happy you're in office. It's a new era, and in this situation, I'm glad you're the President. Thank you for bringing me home. I have never been so proud to be an American citizen.”

She claimed that all women imprisoned in Afghanistan had asked her when Trump would visit the country. She said, “They treat you like you are their saviour. They are waiting for you to come and set them free.”

US woman released from Taliban detainment

Faye Hall, was released on Thursday, and safely under the care of the Qatari delegation in Kabul, stated former US envoy to Kabul, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Hall, a British couple and their Afghan translator had been detained s since February 1 while travelling to the central Bamiyan province of the nation.

In a post on X, Khalilzad announced her release, stating, “American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home.”

Taliban officials did not reveal the cause for the arrest, however media reports have stated that Hall was detained on charges of using drones without authorisation.

The British couple detained with Hall remain in Taliban custody.