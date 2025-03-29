Donald Trump answers bizarre question on ‘what is a woman?’ during press meet

US President Donald Trump during a press conference at the Oval Office in Friday, was asked to define “what is a woman?” on the occasion of Women's History Month. President Donald Trump was asked to define a woman during a press meet(REUTERS)

A reporter thanked President Trump for what he has done for women, referring to Trump's ban on transgender athletes in women's sports. He then proceeded to ask Trump, "What is a woman, and why is it important that we understand the difference between men and women?”

Trump immediately replied saying, “Well it’s sort of easy to answer for me because a woman is someone who can have a baby under certain circumstances.”

He went on to say, amid laughter, “A woman is a person who is much smarter than a man, I’ve always had … a woman is a person that doesn’t give a man even a chance of success."

In reference to the Trump's administration's crackdown on transgender rights, he stated that women had been treated very badly.

Donald Trump transgender ban

On his first day in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the definition of “women” as adult human females and the definition of females as “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell.”

He had also ordered the federal government to recognise only two sexes—male & female—and barred grants from funding "gender ideology" programs.

Under the Trump administration, the state department has started issuing passports that “accurately reflect the holder’s sex.”

In 2022, the Biden administration had allowed passport applicants for the first time to choose "X" as a neutral sex marker on their passport applications, as well as being able to self-select "M" or "F" for male or female.