Bromance over? Trump's ‘very angry, very pissed’ at Putin, threatens secondary tariffs on Russian oil

US President Donald Trump disclosed in his recent interview with NBC News that he was “very angry” and “pissed off” at Russian President Vladimir Putin for questioning the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on March 18, discussing Ukraine and US-Russia ties. (AFP)

In an early-morning phone call interview on Sunday, Trump acknowledged that Putin is aware of his anger, but also noted that they have “a very good relationship” and that “the anger dissipates quickly... if he does the right thing.”

Putin on Friday called for the installation of a transitional administration in Ukraine, which may essentially force Zelenskyy out, reported AFP.

Trump threatens secondary tariffs on Russian oil

The US President also revealed that he is planning to speak with Putin this week. He, however, warned that he may put secondary tariffs on Russian oil.

“If Russia and I are unable to come to an agreement on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia.”

Trump went on to say that it would become difficult to do business in the US is prohibited for those who purchase oil from Russia. He stated that the oil will be subjected to a 25% tariff, which is equivalent to a 25–50 point tariff.

Trump's surprising remarks came after he recently called Zelensky a tyrant, adding that he was “sick” of the way he handled the ongoing war.

Trump and Putin held phone call on March 18

Earlier this month, the White House confirmed about a lengthy phone call between Trump and Putin, which resulted in “movement to peace” about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During his election campaign, Trump vowed to resolve the war in Ukraine, calling it his first foreign policy priority. Last week, Russia and Ukraine last week agreed for a partial truce that would provide safe passage in the Black Sea and prevent attacks on one another's energy infrastructure.