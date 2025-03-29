Donald Trump praises PM Modi amid tariff talks: ‘Smart man, good friend of mine’

US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, stating that they were good friends and he expected talks on tariffs between the two countries to work out. US President Donald Trump praised PM Modi and expressed confidence in tariff talks between their countries working out(narendramodi-X)

Trump addressed reporters at the White House and said, “Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we've always been very good friends. India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world... They're very smart.”

Also Read: Which Indian companies will be impacted by Donald Trump's 25% auto tariff? | Know all details

He added, “He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister.”

Earlier this week, PM Modi was asked about his relationship with President Trump, when he recounted a memorable incident during a ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Trump's his first term. Trump had ignored security protocol and taken a lap of the stadium with PM Modi.

Also Read: Donald Trump's tariffs may lead to an unintended effect: A reset of India-Canada ties

"I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," he said, noting that Trump has also showcased courage following the assassination attempt on him during his presidential campaign.

Trump's tariffs on India

Earlier this month, Donald Trump said during an interview with Breitbart News that he believes India would reduce tariffs on American goods, news agency Reuters reported.

Also Read: US won’t club India with China, Canada on tariffs

“I believe they are going to probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Donald Trump was quoted as saying, reported Reuters.

Trump had previously described high tariff rates imposed by India as “unfair” , which might lead to a reduction of tariffs by India.

India has expressed being open to cutting tariffs on over half of US imports worth $23 billion, Reuters reported.