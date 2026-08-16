Is Bluesky down again? Users report widespread app issues amid outage

Update: Bluesky is back up after a brief outage on Sunday that affected users across the United States. The cause of the outage remains unknown.

Bluesky is down in the US. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

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Initial report: Bluesky is down for thousands of users in the United States. According to Downdetector, reports of issues began around 11 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The outage appeared to improve around 1 p.m., but reports surged again around 2 p.m. Most users reported problems with the app.

One user reported on Downdetector. "My Bluesky has been out for hours."

Another added, "I noticed it was having problems about an hour ago. I thought I had to update the app from the App Store (I have an iPad), but now the site is completely gone."

A third user reported, "I've been trying to get back on, and everytime I'm locked out. I got access once, but once I made a post, I was kicked right back out."

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{{^usCountry}} Another asked, "Bluesky is down again why does this keep happening please somebody explain?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another asked, "Bluesky is down again why does this keep happening please somebody explain?" {{/usCountry}}

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One more user wrote, "It was working for maybe 15 minutes. Now it's back to not loading my feed."

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Social media reports

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.

One user wrote, "The only reason im posting on here is because bluesky is down."

Another added, “Well, Bluesky is fully down, this site apparently is only safe to browse on phone for an indeterminate span of time (I got some reasonably convincing correspondence on this point), I hate using my phone, so I think my task is now clear: gonna eat Adderall and read comics.”

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So far, the company has not responded to the reports or provided a timeline for a resolution.