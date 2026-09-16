Is Grand Central Terminal closed? Police activity impacts train services on Harlem, Hudson, New Haven Lines; one held

Several Metro-North train lines experienced delays at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday due to police activity, according to Metropolitan Transit Authority website.
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The Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines were affected by service disruptions shortly before 9 a.m., as per the MTA. While some services were impacted, the terminal is still operating.
MTA reports delays at Grand Central: One person held
Upon completion of the investigation, operational procedures were implemented to minimize train delays at Grand Central Terminal, establishing a baseline of 15 minutes for all arrivals and departures occurring after 9 a.m.
The cause for the police deployment at the transit hub remained initially unclear.
According to the MTA, one person was arrested. The New York Police Department stated that no weapon was found at the scene.
Grand Central Terminal stands as the most remarkable public venue in New York City. Since its inauguration to the public in 1913, this historically significant railway terminal has achieved recognition as a globally renowned landmark situated in Midtown. Its distinguished heritage represents a narrative of considerable financial investment and exceptional engineering achievement. Grand Central Terminal functions as one of the world's most heavily trafficked railway stations, accommodating approximately 750,000 daily visitors.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.