Is Minecraft down? Thousands report issues with ‘authentication server’ amid widespread outages

Minecraft is down for thousands of users on Saturday afternoon, according to Down Detector. Users are reporting getting an error message while trying to log in. The message read: “Minecraft failed to log in. Authentication servers are currently down."
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As of 11:50am EDT, close to 3000 users reporting problems with Minecraft servers in the United States according to Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports. Minecraft users in other countries are also reporting a similar issue.
The outage seemed to have started around 10:37am EDT, per Down Detector. More than 2,100 users reported problems at around 11:07am EDT. By 11:37am EDT, the number of reports had reached 3,318.
The graph below from the outlet illustrates the Minecraft outage reported in the last 24 hours.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.