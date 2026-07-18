Is Minecraft down? Thousands report issues with ‘authentication server’ amid widespread outages

Minecraft is down for thousands of users on Saturday afternoon, according to Down Detector. Users are reporting getting an error message while trying to log in. The message read: “Minecraft failed to log in. Authentication servers are currently down."

Representational. (UnSplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of 11:50am EDT, close to 3000 users reporting problems with Minecraft servers in the United States according to Down Detector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports. Minecraft users in other countries are also reporting a similar issue.

The outage seemed to have started around 10:37am EDT, per Down Detector. More than 2,100 users reported problems at around 11:07am EDT. By 11:37am EDT, the number of reports had reached 3,318.

The graph below from the outlet illustrates the Minecraft outage reported in the last 24 hours.

More than 3300 users reported Minecraft outages.

This is a breaking news.