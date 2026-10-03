Is Natalie Harp 'jealous' of Margo Martin? Trump's praise for younger aide fuels online speculations

Questions about the relationship between White House aides Natalie Harp and Margo Martin are circulating online after President Donald Trump publicly praised Martin during a campaign rally in Oklahoma, with social media users speculating about whether the moment could create tension between the two women.

Questions about the relationship between White House aides Natalie Harp and Margo Martin are circulating online. (REUTERS)

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There is, however, no evidence that Harp is jealous of Martin, and neither aide has publicly addressed the speculations.

The speculation followed Trump's appearance at a rally for Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei in Durant on October 1. During the event, Trump called 31-year-old communications adviser Margo Martin onto the stage and spent nearly two minutes praising her work and appearance.

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Trump described Martin as a social media "sensation" and said she was a "beautiful woman, inside and out." He also praised her loyalty and addressed her parents, who were at the rally, The Daily Beast reported.

Why Natalie Harp was dragged into the conversation

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{{^usCountry}} Harp, 35, was also travelling with Trump during his Texas and Oklahoma campaign swing and was visible as part of his entourage at the Oklahoma event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harp, 35, was also travelling with Trump during his Texas and Oklahoma campaign swing and was visible as part of his entourage at the Oklahoma event. {{/usCountry}}

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That proximity, combined with previous reporting about Harp's unusually close working relationship with Trump, prompted social media users to frame the moment as a possible rivalry between the two aides.

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Internet speculation around Natalie Harp and Margo Martin

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The moment quickly sparked speculation on X about whether Natalie Harp was uncomfortable with Trump's public praise of Margo Martin.

One post from said: "Trump gushes over 'beautiful' younger aide onstage as Natalie Harp looks on."

Another X user wrote: "Natalie Harp humiliated as she is forced to watch Donald Trump thirst over younger aide."

The speculation went further, with another user asking: "Will Natalie Harp sink the Trump regime out of envy and jealousy of Margo Martin?"

Harp and Martin both have close access to Trump

The two women are among Trump's prominent aides and have frequently travelled with him.

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Harp serves as Trump's executive assistant and has attracted considerable attention because of her constant presence around the president. Martin is a communications adviser who has worked with Trump since his first administration and returned to the White House after his 2024 election victory.

Their names were also linked earlier this year when financial disclosures showed that Trump gave $45,000 holiday cash gifts to Harp, Martin and another aide, Chamberlain Harris. Reuters reported that the payments were disclosed as personal gifts, while the White House said they were unrelated to the aides' official duties.