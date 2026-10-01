Is Rick Ross still in jail? Jazzma Kendrick's posts in focus as rapper reacts amid domestic violence arrest

Rapper Rick Ross, who was arrested Thursday on domestic violence charges in Miami, was reported by multiple outlets citing arrest records in Miami-Dade County, Florida. He was held on a $5000 bond for battery by strangulation after being booked into Miami-Dade County jail. However, he has now been released.

Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick. (Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick on Instagram)

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The rapper posted a video on Instagram story hours after his arrest. In the video, the 50-year-old could be seen in his car talking about the case and his plans for the next two days. He asserted that he is innocent and the charges against him are allegedly fabricated.

"First and foremost, I'm totally innocent of the fabricated allegations made against me," Rick Ross said in the video. "I've got an amazing team and I'm totally convinced that these fabricated allegations will be laid to rest."

Also read: Von Scales cause of death: What happened to Trina Braxton's husband? Details of heart issues

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He also revealed that he will be in Dubai on Friday and Paris on Saturday before returning to Florida on Sunday.

The hearing in the case is scheduled for October 22.

Arrest Puts Ex-Jazzma Kendrick's Instagram Posts In Focus

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Following the arrest, a representative of Rick Ross confirmed that the allegations against him have been brought by one of his ex-girlfriends. The identity of the complainant in the case has not been revealed.

However, Jazzma Kendrick, Rick Ross's ex-girlfriend who broke up with her earlier in September, had alleged in a series of Instagram posts earlier alleging that Ross physically abused her. The 39-year-old real estate agent shared photos of her injuries, allegedly caused by Rick Ross. She alleged that Ross "burst her lip" and forced her to leave the house.

“I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will,” she revealed in the post. “It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave."

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However, it is unclear if the alleged victim in the complaint that led to the rapper's arrest on Thursday morning is Jazzma Kendrick.

Also read: Rick Ross arrested: What we know about domestic violence charges, $6,000 bond and court date

What Rick Ross's Representatives Said

Rick Ross' representatives also said that the rapper is innocent. They revealed that Rick Ross has pleaded not guilty to the charges and alleged that the complainant filed the police report a month after the incident happened.

The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place,” the representative said. “Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course.”

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