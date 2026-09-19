Is X down? Thousands report outage with Elon Musk-owned platform; ‘posts not loading’

Thousands of users are reporting issues with X, formerly Twitter, on Friday afternoon, according to Down Detector.

Representational. (Unsplash)

As of 4:08pm ET, over 2900 X users are complaining on Down Detector that the posts on their feed were not loading. The problem seems to be affecting users across the app and browser access.

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This story is being updated.