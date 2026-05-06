...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IShowSpeed confirms massive 2026 world cup tour and India return

YouTube star IShowSpeed announced his return for the World Cup while touring the Caribbean. 

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:07 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

Darren IShowSpeed Watkins Jr. dropped some very big news today. The YouTube star is currently touring the Caribbean with his camera. He told his fans he is coming back for the World Cup. Fans are excited to see him at the big football event again.

IShowSpeed has been posting travel content on YouTube during his hiatus, showcasing his European adventures while maintaining his popularity across platforms.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speed is known for making viral videos during major sporting events. He said: “Chat, don't worry, yo! Because we still have a lot of surprises!”

The streamer says he has a lot more work to do soon. “Though we've got the World Cup coming up, so y'all know we're going to be right back with another tour.”

The star told his chat to spam up the Ws right now. He says he missed his boys and hopes everyone is doing well. This news came during his live broadcast from Antigua and Barbuda today.

Speed says he wants to keep making crazy streams for his fans.

Also Read: IShowSpeed: I am in India to meet Virat Kohli, see India vs Pak match, and India winning it

Streamer wants to explore India

Social media is buzzing with excitement after his recent live video. One fan said they already knew this was coming today. Another fan named wants him to visit Mexico very soon.

One fan said they made the right person famous on the internet.

The 21-year-old star continues to dominate the world of live streaming. Speed says he has many more big surprises coming for his chat.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

 
us news social media world cup india
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / IShowSpeed confirms massive 2026 world cup tour and India return
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.