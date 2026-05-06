IShowSpeed confirms massive 2026 world cup tour and India return

Darren IShowSpeed Watkins Jr. dropped some very big news today. The YouTube star is currently touring the Caribbean with his camera. He told his fans he is coming back for the World Cup. Fans are excited to see him at the big football event again.

IShowSpeed has been posting travel content on YouTube during his hiatus, showcasing his European adventures while maintaining his popularity across platforms.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Speed is known for making viral videos during major sporting events. He said: “Chat, don't worry, yo! Because we still have a lot of surprises!”

The streamer says he has a lot more work to do soon. “Though we've got the World Cup coming up, so y'all know we're going to be right back with another tour.”

The star told his chat to spam up the Ws right now. He says he missed his boys and hopes everyone is doing well. This news came during his live broadcast from Antigua and Barbuda today.

Speed says he wants to keep making crazy streams for his fans.

Also Read: IShowSpeed: I am in India to meet Virat Kohli, see India vs Pak match, and India winning it

Streamer wants to explore India

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{{^usCountry}} Speed is also planning a massive return to the nation of India. He feels like he has not seen enough of the big country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speed is also planning a massive return to the nation of India. He feels like he has not seen enough of the big country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The creator told his audience that he only discovered about 1%, basically. “There's so much to explore there. India is going to be crazy, though.” Speed previously visited two major cities during his last trip to India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The creator told his audience that he only discovered about 1%, basically. “There's so much to explore there. India is going to be crazy, though.” Speed previously visited two major cities during his last trip to India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He wants to go back to explore the entire big subcontinent now. “India. Chat, I'm not going to lie, we've got to go to India, bro.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wants to go back to explore the entire big subcontinent now. “India. Chat, I'm not going to lie, we've got to go to India, bro.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The streamer thinks his next trip to the country will be insane. He noticed a fan saying he had already visited the country once. Speed responded by saying he still has so much left to see. "Because there is so much I didn't do there," the streamer stated. Fans celebrating news of his global plans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The streamer thinks his next trip to the country will be insane. He noticed a fan saying he had already visited the country once. Speed responded by saying he still has so much left to see. "Because there is so much I didn't do there," the streamer stated. Fans celebrating news of his global plans {{/usCountry}}

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Social media is buzzing with excitement after his recent live video. One fan said they already knew this was coming today. Another fan named wants him to visit Mexico very soon.

One fan said they made the right person famous on the internet.

The 21-year-old star continues to dominate the world of live streaming. Speed says he has many more big surprises coming for his chat.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

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