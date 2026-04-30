Is IShowSpeed okay? Fans concerned after influencer allegedly faints during livestream; watch video

IShowSpeed or Darren Jason Watkins Jr. reportedly passed out while livestreaming in St Maarten, leaving fans concerned. The moment was captured on video as others could be seen holding up the 21-year-old.

IShowSpeed is currently believed to be fine as he returned to his livestream. Later, he also set a goal of streaming in space, claiming he's streamed in almost every country.

Yet another said “Oohh too bad !! Let’s hope he’s fine. He’s been doin an amazing job so far now all of sudden every body is streaming.”

The clip showing the popular streamer passing out has left many of his fans concerned. “Hopefully it's nothing serious. Wishing him a fast recovery!,” one person wrote on X. On Reddit another suggested “Someone give this person a hydration check for damn sake!”.

When he's picked up, IShowSpeed does not open his eyes, appearing unconscious, as he's carried by those around him, the clip shows.

The clip showed IShowSpeed clutching his face as he appears to be exhausted. He's seen in a white tee with ‘7’ emblazoned across the front. IShowSpeed appears to walk tiredly before pausing for a moment to catch his breath. As he bends down, however, the streamer appears to fall and people on both sides lift him up.

Meanwhile, many pointed out that the exhaustion was evident on the streamer's face. Several people also pointed to the temperature at St Maarten having something to do with IShowSpeed's condition.

“Yah for how active he is. Especially in the warmer limits. You can see it in his face later in the day, he's exhausted,” one person wrote on Reddit. On X another added “Well, guess the island vacation was a sleep-deprived power nap!.”

In St Maarten, temperatures can now reach up to 85 degrees Fahrenheit or 29 degrees Celsius, with the weather being described as 'warm' and ‘sunny’, as per reports.

“IShowSpeed fainted out of exhaustion 13 hours into his stream after traveling to 4 countries in one day,” a person on X noted.

What is IShowSpeed doing in St Maarten? IShowSpeed is in St Maarten as part of a collaboration with Expedia to promote travel there. He has been taking his viral livestreaming across four Caribbean countries. IShowSpeed hit Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Maarten, with the collapse happening at the last spot.

IShowSpeed had said about this venture “Travel should be for everybody.” He added “My fans come from everywhere, and a lot of them don’t always think seeing the world is possible. For me, travel is about really experiencing local culture and being a part of the place you’re visiting — that’s what this Caribbean journey is all about. Expedia makes travel feel accessible and easy, and together we’re showing my community that the world is open to them. I’m excited to bring my fans along for the journey and help them start their own travel adventures.”

The streamer had other places on his itinerary as well including St. Lucia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Vincent, Antigua and Barbuda, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, and more.