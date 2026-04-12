IShowSpeed is headed to Hollywood. Here's all you need to know about his new project from One Piece showrunner

IShowSpeed is one of the most recognizable YouTubers in the world and he's now taking the creative leap of joining Hollywood powerhouses to see an animated iteration of him on the big screen. IShowSpeed is headed to Hollywood with an animated series featuring himself. (Getty Images via AFP)

Here's all you need to know about the project.

The team which grabbed everyone's attention Matt Owens is the writer and producer of the series, and was co-showrunner of the first two seasons of Netflix Hispanic favorite One Piece, until last year. At the time, he had announced that he would be leaving the show to work on his mental health.

A report by Hollywood Reporter noted that the project is in development at Big Shot Pictures, the new animation studio established this year by Brian Robbins, the co-CEO of Paramount over the previous years, who has since headed overseeing major franchise properties like Sonic the Hedgehog, SpongeBob, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. THR reported that filmmaker and actor Harmony Korine is also on board as a producer.

From imagination to reality The iconic YouTuber has never hidden his love for Japanese animation in his career and the new project is proof of that.

Also Read | 'Bro, that’s not my fault': IShowSpeed's terrifying near-miss while driving on livestream goes viral

Speaking to Variety, IShowSpeed commented on the partnership saying, ''I have always been a fan of anime and being able to produce something like this is a dream of mine but more so, I can not wait to show my other fans all over the world what we are creating together''.

A Dexerto report, meanwhile, illustrated that the founder of Big Shot Pictures, Brian Robbins was just as excited with it and claimed that the YouTuber is a unique creative power with the ability to make an impact the world over.

What is known and still a secret Although plot specifics are still under wraps, the series will offer an animated version of IShowSpeed. It is slated to be among the first projects where he does a narrative with a high degree of creativity.

A report from Streams Charts outlined that currently Big Shot Pictures is looking for big buyers who they can sell the package to.

IShowSpeed enters world of anime With more than 52 million YouTube subscribers, IShowSpeed is now at the very pinnacle of the streaming world. He has been awarded with back-to-back Streamer of the Year titles in both 2024 and 2025 at the Streamer Awards.

As per a Variety report, the anime project posits Speed at the crossroads of the creator economy, family-friendly entertainment, and the fast-growing global anime industry that other larger studios are already lying to take ownership of. The famous streamer has described the upcoming venture as a ‘dream’ showing his love for the genre.