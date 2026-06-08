...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Israel army says Iran committed 'grave mistake' by firing missiles

Israel army says Iran committed 'grave mistake' by firing missiles

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 02:50 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

Israel accused Tehran of committing a "grave mistake" on Sunday after reporting it had come under several waves of Iranian missile fire, the first such attack since a truce was announced on April 8 in the Middle East War.

Israel army says Iran committed 'grave mistake' by firing missiles

Air raid sirens sounded across large areas of northern and central Israel, including the cities of Haifa, Caesarea and Hadera, according to the military.

In a series of statements issued over a short period, the military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran and that all of them had been intercepted.

Responding to a request for details, the military said a total of 11 missiles had been fired from Iran.

Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said there were no reports of any casualties from the missiles, but some people were injured while rushing to shelters.

"The Iranian terrorist regime has made a grave mistake by once again choosing the path of terror," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.

The Middle East war, triggered by a US-Israeli offensive against Tehran that began on February 28, entered its 100th day on Sunday.

mib-cgo-jd/smw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
military israel
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Israel army says Iran committed 'grave mistake' by firing missiles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.