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Israel, US goals 'identical'; prepared for any scenario: Netanyahu

Israel, US goals 'identical'; prepared for any scenario: Netanyahu

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 01:08 am IST
PTI |
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Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israel and the US share "identical goals" in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Israel, US goals 'identical'; prepared for any scenario: Netanyahu

The Israeli prime minister said the US has been keeping Israel updated on its contacts with Iran and reiterated that both nations seek the removal of enriched material, an end to Iran's enrichment capabilities, and the reopening of key maritime routes.

"Our goals and those of the United States are identical: We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"It is too early to say how this matter will end, or even how it will progress. In anticipation of the possibility that fighting may resume, we are prepared for any scenario," he said, referring to the fragile two-week ceasefire between Iran and US-Israel set to end on April 22.

Netanyahu also confirmed that unprecedented negotiations were underway with Lebanon, facilitated by the United States, marking a significant development as the two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations.

"In the negotiations with Lebanon, there are two central goals: first, the disarmament of Hezbollah, and second, a sustainable peace," he said.

Meanwhile, the IDF outlined key conditions for any agreement, including establishing a buffer zone up to the Litani River free of Hezbollah presence, retaining operational freedom, and initiating a long-term disarmament process under US supervision.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, the Israeli army has continued with its operations and has not been instructed to prepare for a ceasefire.

IDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin said forces are actively engaged across southern Lebanon, with five divisions supported by air power.

"We continue to operate at all times, deepening achievements and striking Hezbollah terrorists," he said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir stressed that the military remains on high alert and continues to approve operational plans in both Lebanon and Iran.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jerusalem iran hezbollah
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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