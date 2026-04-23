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Israeli airstrike wounds two journalists in south Lebanon: employer

Israeli airstrike wounds two journalists in south Lebanon: employer

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:53 am IST
AFP |
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An Israeli airstrike wounded two Lebanese journalists on Wednesday while they were working near the border with Israel, their employer reported.

Israeli airstrike wounds two journalists in south Lebanon: employer

The Lebanese daily newspaper Al-Akhbar said "our colleagues Amal Khalil and Zeinab Faraj were wounded as a result of the Israeli strike that targeted the town of al-Tiri" in southern Lebanon.

The health ministry separately said Israeli strikes in al-Tiri had killed two people, wounded Faraj and left Khalil trapped.

It added that Faraj was transported to hospital and that ambulance teams were trying to reach Khalil.

A Lebanese Red Cross official had earlier told AFP they "managed to rescue Zeinab Faraj, but we have not yet reached Amal Khalil... and we withdrew immediately because of a warning strike".

Ambulance teams escorted by the Lebanese army and accompanied by a bulldozer to remove the rubble had entered Tiri to search for Khalil, according to journalists in southern Lebanon and local media outlets.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had "identified two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had departed from a military structure used by Hezbollah".

"After identifying the individuals as violating the ceasefire understandings and posing an imminent threat, the Israeli Air Force struck one of the vehicles. Subsequently, the structure from which the individuals had fled was also struck," the army added.

"Reports were received that two journalists were injured as a result of the strikes. The IDF is not preventing rescue teams from reaching the area."

lk/ris/amj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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