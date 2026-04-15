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Israeli envoy says 'on the same side' with Lebanon after talks in US

Israeli envoy says 'on the same side' with Lebanon after talks in US

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 12:33 am IST
AFP |
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Direct talks between Israel and Lebanon concluded in Washington on Tuesday, with Israel's envoy hailing a "wonderful exchange" and saying the two countries are "on the same side" in opposing Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Israeli envoy says 'on the same side' with Lebanon after talks in US

"We enjoyed it together. We had a wonderful exchange of over two hours," Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter told reporters following the talks.

"We discovered today that we're on the same side," he said, adding: "We are both united in liberating Lebanon from occupation power dominated by Iran called Hezbollah."

There was no immediate reaction from the Lebanese side.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who mediated the talks had earlier urged the two countries to seize a "historic opportunity" for peace.

"We understand we're working against decades of history and the complexities that have led us to this unique moment and the opportunity here," Rubio said at the State Department as he welcomed the ambassadors of the two countries.

"The hope today is that we can outline a framework upon which a current and lasting peace can be developed," he added.

On the Lebanese side, President Joseph Aoun said Monday he hoped the Washington talks will yield "an agreement...on a ceasefire in Lebanon, with the aim of starting direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel."

President Donald Trump's administration insists on the disarmament of Hezbollah, but also respect for Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty, while simultaneously upholding Israel's rights positions that appear difficult to reconcile.

A former Israeli defense official told journalists on condition of anonymity Monday that it would take "a lot of imagination and optimism to think" that the issues between Israel and Lebanon can be solved in Washington Tuesday, adding that "expectations are low."

lb/wd/des

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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