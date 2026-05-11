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Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill 2 paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill 2 paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah

Published on: May 11, 2026 01:22 am IST
AFP |
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Israel kept up strikes on south Lebanon on Sunday despite a ceasefire, Lebanese state media reported, with authorities saying two paramedics from the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee were killed.

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill 2 paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah

The state-run National News Agency reported Israeli airstrikes on more than 20 locations, including two south Lebanon villages where the Israeli army had warned residents to evacuate, saying it would act against the Iran-backed group there.

Israel has expanded its strikes on Lebanon in recent days, and the NNA also reported Israeli artillery shelling on several other locations in the south on Sunday.

The latest strikes come despite a ceasefire in place since April 17 that was supposed to halt the hostilities with Hezbollah, which has been carrying out its own attacks, mainly on Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon but also across the border.

A Lebanese health ministry statement said that Israel "directly targeted, with two strikes, two Health Committee sites", killing one paramedic and wounding three others in Qalaway, and killing another paramedic and wounding two more in Tibnin.

Its troops are operating behind an Israeli-declared "yellow line" that runs around 10 kilometres north of Lebanon's border.

Residents have been warned not to return to the area south of the line.

On Saturday, the NNA reported heavy Israeli strikes across Lebanon, including one that killed at least seven people and several raids about 20 kilometres south of Beirut, outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds.

Lebanon and Israel are preparing to hold a third round of talks on Thursday and Friday in Washington, with veteran Lebanese diplomat Simon Karam recently appointed by President Joseph Aoun to lead his country's delegation.

A first landmark meeting between the countries, which have no diplomatic relations, was held days before US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, while the second round came as he announced a three-week truce extension.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East conflict on March 2 when it launched rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

lar/lg/smw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lebanon hezbollah israel ceasefire
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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