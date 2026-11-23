Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has returned as the company's chief executive, with President Donald Trump backing the board's decision despite mounting calls from lawmakers across party lines for investigations into the company's national security practices, export-control compliance and potential links to Chinese intelligence.

Jensen Huang has returned as Nvidia’s CEO with President Trump’s support, prompting bipartisan calls for investigations into national security risks and export controls. (AFP/File) more less

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The decision to reinstate Huang has triggered criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, who are questioning how Nvidia's board concluded that his return posed no national security threat and what role senior Trump administration officials played in the decision.

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While Trump has publicly supported Huang's reinstatement, several members of Congress are demanding greater transparency, with some calling for the Nvidia chief to testify before lawmakers and others urging investigations into the company's sales of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia announces Huang's return

Deep Dive Why are US lawmakers questioning Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO? Lawmakers from both parties want to know what information the Trump administration gave Nvidia’s board and how it concluded Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk. They have also raised concerns about export-control compliance and Nvidia’s sales of advanced AI chips to China. What investigations and oversight will continue after Huang’s reinstatement? Nvidia says an independent committee will continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company also formed a board committee for national security and export-control oversight, is seeking a chief compliance officer, and says it will cooperate with government inquiries. What role did Trump play in Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia? Trump publicly backed Huang’s return and said he had communicated with Nvidia’s board. Nvidia said the board received input from senior US government officials before unanimously reinstating Huang and concluding that his return posed no national security risk.

Nvidia announced on Monday, November 23, that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and board director. The board said it had held discussions with Huang and received input from senior levels of the US government before concluding that his return posed no national security risk.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chairman Harvey C. Jones said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chairman Harvey C. Jones said. {{/usCountry}}

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Huang, meanwhile, said he was honoured to return to the company and lead it through what he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

Also Read: Trump's accounts traded up to $97.5 million in Nvidia shares since his White House return

Trump says he spoke directly to Nvidia Board over Huang's return

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Trump has openly backed Huang's return, saying he communicated with Nvidia's board directly and indirectly and strongly supported reinstating the technology executive.

Speaking to CNBC, Trump said he felt increasingly strongly about Huang's return as he considered Nvidia's importance to the United States.

Trump described the board's decision as the correct one and maintained that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's reinstatement posed a national security risk.

However, the president's support has done little to quiet concerns on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are particularly interested in understanding what information the administration provided to Nvidia's board and whether political considerations influenced the decision.

Republican lawmakers question national security assessment

Republican lawmakers have also raised concerns about the board's decision, challenging the conclusion that Huang's return does not create national security risks.

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Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn questioned the basis of the board's assessment in a post on X.

"No national security risk? Based on what?" Cornyn wrote in response to the announcement.

Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon was similarly critical, arguing that Nvidia's board should have moved on without Huang rather than following what he described as the administration's inexplicable desire to bring him back.

"Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high end computer chips sales to China," Bacon said. “We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology.”

Democrats demand answers, call reinstatement 'reckless'

Democratic lawmakers have been equally vocal in their opposition to the decision, arguing that Nvidia's internal review and assurances from the Trump administration are insufficient to address national security concerns.

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Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called the board's decision "reckless ", saying Congress was still seeking answers about Nvidia's compliance with US export controls.

"The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what 'input' was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement," Warren said.

She also urged Congress to advance bipartisan export-control legislation, warning that Nvidia should not be allowed to lobby against measures designed to protect US national security.

Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego accused Trump of prioritising financial markets over national security, alleging that the president was "selling out our national security to keep the stock market high".

Gallego also suggested that Trump's support could be linked to a potential donation to his ballroom project.

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Illinois Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi went further, calling Huang's reinstatement "outrageous" and demanding that he appear at a public congressional hearing.

"We still don't know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia's own board has completed its investigation," Krishnamoorthi said.

"Trump's assurances cannot be taken at face value, especially after Nvidia's $25 million donation to his ballroom."

National security probe will continue despite Huang's return

Despite reinstating Huang, Nvidia's board has said its investigation into reports that the executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will continue.

The company said an independent committee comprising non-executive directors had been established to oversee the investigation, with outside legal counsel retained to assist.

Nvidia has also created a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to strengthen board-level oversight of trade compliance and national security risks.

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The company is additionally beginning a search for a chief compliance officer who will oversee compliance across the organisation and report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Nvidia said it would continue cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.