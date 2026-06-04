Jamshid Ghomi: 5 things on Newport Coast CEO arrested for selling US tech to help Iran's nuclear program

Jamshid Ghomi is a dual US-Iranian national who was arrested for violating US sanctions against Iran. The CEO of an Iran-based technology company stands accused of acquiring sophisticated US-origin networking, security, and encryption equipment for Iranians, including the regime's military and nuclear establishment.

Jamshid Ghomi was arrested for selling US tech to Iran. He lived in a $35 million mansion in California, as seen on the right. (X/@libsoftiktok, DAGToddBlanche)

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“Mr. Ghomi spent years exploiting United States financial systems and procurement channels to move controlled equipment to Iran while hiding his activities behind front companies and falsified documentation,” the IRS agent in charge of the case said. Here's all you need to know about Jamshid Ghomi.

Jamshid Ghomi: 5 things to know

Ghomi, 63, is from Newport Coast, California, and has been charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. If convicted, Ghomi could get 20 years in federal prison. As per records, Ghomi is the founder, owner, and CEO of Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh Co. Ltd. (FPR), a Tehran-based computer networking company. He used this to get US-origin networking equipment for customers in Iran in violation of the sanctions, for over a decade. Ghomi arranged the smuggling of more than 250 metric tons (275.6 US tons) of networking equipment into Iran, using freight forwarders and intermediaries in Dubai, from 2014 to 2018. From 2017 to 2023, Ghomi's company supplied US-origin computer networking equipment to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) – the Iranian government agency responsible for Iran’s nuclear program. From 2014 to 2022, the company gave US-origin networking, security, and encryption equipment to Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics. This Iranian ministry is responsible for research, development, and manufacturing across Iran’s defense enterprise.

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{{^usCountry}} Ghomi also laundered the proceeds of his illegal business into the US. From 2011 to 2024, he moved $15 million from Iran into his US bank accounts and another construction escrow account. As per the DOJ, Ghomi falsely reported those funds to the IRS as foreign inheritance. He funded the construction of his mansion in Orange County with the money from this scheme of evading sanctions. Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that Ghomi stayed in a $35 million mansion, and shared photos of his residence. You can see them here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghomi also laundered the proceeds of his illegal business into the US. From 2011 to 2024, he moved $15 million from Iran into his US bank accounts and another construction escrow account. As per the DOJ, Ghomi falsely reported those funds to the IRS as foreign inheritance. He funded the construction of his mansion in Orange County with the money from this scheme of evading sanctions. Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that Ghomi stayed in a $35 million mansion, and shared photos of his residence. You can see them here. {{/usCountry}}

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“Today, Jamshid Ghomi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who lives in a $35 million mansion in Orange County, California, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with selling computer technology to Iranian companies and Iran’s government — including technology to help with Iran’s military and nuclear program. These allegations assert that the defendant violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, aided one of our nation’s enemies, supported Iran’s nuclear program, and got rich doing it. Not only is he being arrested today, but we also are beginning the process of seizing his mansion, which was purchased with his illegal proceeds,” Blanche wrote on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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