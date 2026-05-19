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Japan economy grows faster than expected in first quarter

Japan economy grows faster than expected in first quarter

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:15 am IST
AFP |
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Japanese economic growth surpassed expectations at the start of 2026, preliminary official data showed Tuesday.

Japan economy grows faster than expected in first quarter

Gross domestic product in the world's fourth-biggest economy expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter, exceeding market forecasts of 0.4 percent.

The data came as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to draft an extra budget in a bid to safeguard any growth as consumers face soaring prices of everything from energy to rice due to the Middle East war.

Growth in private consumption and corporate investment contributed to the first quarter expansion, according to the cabinet office data.

It follows an expansion of 0.2 percent revised downwards from an earlier reading of 0.3 percent in the last quarter of 2025.

However Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics warned the Middle East conflict was likely to impact data going forward.

"Japan's economy approached the Iran war with solid momentum but we think that GDP growth will grind to a halt this quarter and next," he wrote in a note.

Japan is also believed to have spent tens of billions of dollar in the market to boost the value of the yen, which has weakened in recent months due to the global uncertainty, as well as the gap between US and Japanese interest rates.

A weaker yen makes the cost of imports more expensive in Japan, which relies on foreign countries for much of its energy and food needs.

hih-aph/tc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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