Jashanpreet Singh Ontario truck crash: 5 key things to know about the fatal incident so far

A 21-year-old truck driver arrested for driving under the influence has been charged following a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in California that killed three people and injured several others earlier this week, as reported by Newsweek. Dashboard camera footage obtained by ABC7 captured the truck colliding with a car before crashing into multiple other vehicles, including another truck, with flames visible as one of the passenger cars catches fire. Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old truck driver, has been charged after a DUI-related crash on Interstate 10 in California that killed three people.(HT_PRINT)

5 things to know about the fatal crash in California

1. The incident occurred on October 22as Jashan Preet Singh, driving a semi truck on the 10 freeway in Ontario, California, reportedly slammed into slowed traffic, causing an eight-vehicle pileup that involved four commercial trucks.

2. As per Newsweek, the records from San Bernardino County stated that Singh, who is an Indian national and entered the US illegally in 2022, has been formally charged with driving under the influence of drugs, causing injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

3. California Highway Patrol officers arrested Singh at the scene of the crash on Tuesday. The accident claimed the lives of three adults and left four others hospitalized with various injuries, according to CBS News. Among those who died were Clarence Nelson, a former assistant basketball coach at Pomona High School, and his wife, Lisa, as reported by KTLA.

4. According to CBS News, Singh resides in Yuba City, located in California's Sutter County, roughly 120 miles northeast of San Francisco. CHP officers told CBS Los Angeles they are investigating whether he possessed a valid commercial driver's license at the time of the incident.

5. Singh is currently being held without bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8 am at the Rancho Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga, as per Newsweek.